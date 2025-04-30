Date confirmed for Under-21s PL2 play-off quarter-final

Southampton’s Under-21s will host Fulham at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League 2 play-off quarter-finals.

Saints saw off Leicester in a dramatic round of 16 tie on Sunday, where their 3-0 lead was wiped out before sealing a 5-3 victory in extra-time.

The youngsters have a Premier League Cup semi-final to contest first, but will return to St Mary's for their third game in just over a week when they host Fulham in the last eight of the play-offs.

The fixture will take place on Monday 5th May, with a 7pm kick-off.

Purchase your ticket here