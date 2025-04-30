Southampton Under-18s claimed a 3-0 win away at Reading on Wednesday to move back into second place in the Under-18 Premier League.

Thierry Rohart-Brown put Saints ahead in the first half and it was 2-0 when Nick Oyekunle netted a penalty early in the second period.

Goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson was largely untroubled during the 90 minutes and a third goal from Oliver Newman saw a scoreline at full time that was fully deserved.

Reading began the game quickly and almost took the lead three minutes in when striker Larry Omoregie fired a shot wide of the far post.

Saints soon had a clear opening of their own when Sufianu Sillah Dibaga raced through on the right and squared across the box, with Tino Goremusandu denied at close range by Reading goalkeeper Josh Welland.

The pressure from Saints continued and they had some promising spells of possession in and around the Reading area, but the hosts were still dangerous themselves and Larry Omoregie went close once again when he fired a strike from range that was well beaten away by Saints goalkeeper Abbotson.

It was the next meaningful attack from Saints produced the opening goal though and it was nicely worked as Hansel Adjei-Afriyie clipped a cross onto the chest of Rohart-Brown and the midfielder’s shot found its way in via the far post.

Saints managed to see this advantage through to the half time interval despite the hot conditions at Bearwood Park.

Andrew Surman’s side made a positive start to the second period and were rewarded with their second goal of the contest on 50 minutes.

Half time substitute Oyekunle found a way through on goal and was taken down by a Reading challenge as he looked to shoot. Saints were given a penalty as a result, and Oyekunle picked himself up to convert the spot kick.

The visitors now sensed blood and went close to making it 3-0 shortly afterwards when Sufianu Sillah Dibaga’s cutback from the right saw Korban McMullan stride onto the ball and strike, but Reading’s Welland made an important save.

As the game progressed towards the latter stages, Saints were still looking for a further goal to fully confirm their win and a patient move saw Newman with space to shoot on the left side of the area, but his left footed strike was dealt with well by Welland again.

Newman was not to be denied for long though and and he duly made it 3-0 in the 77th minute when he controlled a ball across the box by Sufianu Sillah Dibaga and calmly placed into the bottom corner.

Further chances late on could have seen the winning margin improved even further but Saints saw out their comfortable victory well to move back up to second in the Under-18 Premier League South table.

Saints are back in action on Saturday 3rd May when they take on Leicester City in their final Under-18 Premier League fixture this season, with kick off at Staplewood set for 1pm.

Reading: Welland, Zie, Source (Irish 65), Booth (Nour 54), Duah, Harrison (Dove 38), Osho, Sackey, Omoreige (Fuller-Thompson 65), Bowdery, Kiyan Coke-Miles-Smith.

Subs not used: Sharlott.

Saints: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie, Dobson-Ventura, Okonola-Matthews, Trialist (Sewell 61), Williams (Martin 61), Sillah Dibaga, Rohart-Brown (Newman 61), Gathercole, McMullan, Goremusandu (Oyekunle 45).

Subs not used: Richardson.

Goals: Rohart-Brown 31, Oyekunle 50, Newman 77.