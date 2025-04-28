This week @ St Mary's: April 28th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

RESULTS

Saints were cruelly denied a point at St Mary’s on Saturday, as Fulham struck a late winner in the second minute of stoppage time to snatch victory after Jack Stephens headed Saints into a first-half lead.

Our Under-21s advanced to the quarter-finals of the Premier League 2 play-offs with a pulsating 5-3 win over Leicester after extra time. Saints had led 3-0 with 10 minutes to go before an improbable late rally from the Foxes forced another 30 minutes at St Mary’s. Saints will host Fulham or Nottingham Forest in the last eight.

Southampton FC Women tasted victory on the road in their last away outing of the season, running out 3-2 winners against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Lucia Kendall scored twice, while Georgia Mullett gave Saints a 3-1 lead before the hosts converted a stoppage-time penalty.

FIXTURES

WED 30: Reading vs Saints Under-18s, 11am BST (Under-18 Premier League)

Saints are two points off top spot with two games to go as they travel to Bearwood Park for the final away day of the season, likely needing two wins to secure the South title.

THU 1: Saints Under-21s vs Brentford, 7pm BST (Premier League Cup)

St Mary’s hosts our Under-21s again on Thursday, this time for a Premier League Cup semi-final tie against Brentford. QPR play Burnley in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Tickets are available for just £5 for Adults, £3 for Over-65s and FREE for Under-18s.

SAT 3: Saints Under-18s vs Leicester, 1pm BST (Under-18 Premier League)

Saints host Leicester on the final day of the regular season at Staplewood this weekend. The Foxes sit ninth in the 13-team southern division, one place below Saints’ midweek opponents Reading.

SAT 3: Leicester vs Men’s First Team, 3pm BST (Premier League)

Simon Rusk’s side face the same opponents at the King Power Stadium two hours later, hoping to build on three encouraging performances under the interim manager. The away allocation of 2,255 tickets has already sold out to Saints fans.

SUN 4: Southampton FC Women vs Charlton, 2pm BST (Barclays Women’s Championship)

It’s the final day of the Championship season, as Saints host third-placed Charlton looking to capitalise on Sunday’s victory at Sheffield United and go out on a high at St Mary’s.

The Dell is open both pre-match and post-match for food and drink. You can book a table here pre-match to secure your spot, or just simply walk-in on the day on a first come, first served basis.

The Northam Fan Zone will be open with live music and activations. Tickets for the game are available from just £4 for Juniors and £10 for Adults.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Thu: Kids eat FREE (3pm-6pm BST)

Tue 29: Open Mic Night (7.30pm-9.30pm BST); Arsenal vs PSG live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Wed 30: Barcelona vs Inter live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Thu 1: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live screening (kick-off 7.30pm BST); Premier League Darts live screening (don't miss A Night at the Darts 2 in July!)

Fri 2: Man City vs Wolves live screening (kick-off 8pm BST)

Sat 3-Sun 4: Live sport on the screens all weekend

