Rusk delighted for Stewart after first home start

Simon Rusk was delighted to be able to give a first St Mary’s start to Ross Stewart on Saturday, and for the striker to come through 66 minutes unscathed.

Stewart joined Saints from Sunderland on transfer deadline day back in September 2023; the start of an incredibly testing period, with the Scotsman’s availability continually punctuated by injury setbacks.

His first start finally arrived at Arsenal back in October, only to end prematurely in the first half, leading to another six months on the sidelines.

But after coming off the bench in each of Saints’ last three matches, he was promoted to the starting line-up against Fulham following an injury to Paul Onuachu late in the week.

“I thought he showed some really top quality moments for us today in terms of his performance,” Rusk said of Stewart.

“It was disappointing to lose Paul so late in the week yesterday (Friday), but equally delighted after the season Ross has had that he’s managed to get that start and get through it.”

Stewart spoke after the game, a late 2-1 loss, of the support he has received from his teammates and club staff throughout his first 20 months as a Saint, sentiments echoed by the interim manager.

Rusk added: “Everyone’s really disappointed with the manner of the defeat in the end, but I think as the week goes on you look at the positives, you look at what you want to be better, and certainly as a football club we can be really pleased that Ross has had that moment.

“The players have been brilliant as part of getting him through that difficult time.”