Ross Stewart had a day of mixed emotions, with his return to a starting line-up for Southampton marred by a late Fulham victory at St Mary's Stadium.

Jack Stephens headed Saints into an early lead but late goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Ryan Sessegnon turn the game on it's head.

"I think conceding a late goal is a real sucker punch," said Stewart, who started his first game for the club at St Mary's Stadium. "I thought we were good in the game especially for 60, 70 minutes.

"The lads were digging in. Obviously we concede a goal through a deflection that gets them back into it. Maybe last five, ten we found ourselves deeper than we would've liked.

"I last week you saw how the lads were digging in to get a draw and this week we were probably hanging on more than we would've liked but since [Simon] Rusk has taken over there's been a real good feel about the place again. I think that's shown in our performances, the effort to try and win the games is there."

But it was a game that had been a long-time coming for Stewart, whose Saints career has been hampened by injuries and cruel setbacks.

"It meant a lot [to start]. The last two years have been nothing like how I would've wanted. So it's tough from a personal point of view with the constant setbacks.

"It was good to start the game, and be involved, I was enjoying every minute. It would've been nice to top it off with a result but on a personal note very happy to be back out there.

"All I've wanted to do since I got here was play games of football for this club and I've had to deal with a lot with injuries. Hopefully now I've put the bad days behind me and I can look forward to being a part of the club till the end of the season. [Then it's about] getting myself in a place where hopefully next season I can be where I want to be physically and make an impact for this football club."