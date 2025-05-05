Southampton Under-21s booked their place in the semi-finals of the Premier League 2 playoffs with a 5-2 win over Fulham on Monday evening.

Striker Dom Ballard netted a hat-trick on his return to the club from loan, while further strikes from Joachim Kayi Sanda and Princewill Ehibhatiomhan either side of Ballard’s treble meant Saints had some breathing room come full time.

Fulham’s Martial Godo also scored a brace during the game but it was Saints who deservedly progressed to set up a meeting with Crystal Palace in the final four.

Fulham made a strong start to the game and took the lead in the sixth minute when Martial Godo was on hand to stab home from close range.

Saints soon settled into the contest though and had their first shot when Jay Robinson jinked to the edge of the box and fired a left-footed shot over the bar.

Calum McFarlane’s side were level after 23 minutes when Joachim Kayi Sanda seized on a loose ball just inside the Fulham penalty area and took a stride goalwards before sliding home across goalkeeper Alex Borto.

Both sides knew the next goal was going to be important and Jay Robinson saw another effort well blocked by Fulham at the back before Imani Lanquedoc shot straight at Saints keeper Josh McNamara from a corner.

Fulham did have a golden opportunity to go ahead just before half time when they were awarded a penalty, but Saints man McNamara made a superb save to deny Callum Osmand from 12 yards.

This gave Saints a chance to go into the break with the advantage themselves and they did just that when Jay Robinson slid Dom Ballard through on goal and the striker finished in typical style by flicking home into the far corner.

Dom Ballard was on target on his Saints return. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Taking the advantage into the second half, the hosts then looked to find an early third goal and Derrick Abu had the first chance when he cut in on his left foot from the right and fired straight at Alex Borto.

However, Saints were given some breathing room by two further goals in two minutes from Dom Ballard as he completed his hat-trick in style.

His second came courtesy of a poacher’s finish from close range as the ball fell nicely to him inside the six-yard area, but his third was perhaps the pick of the goals during the evening.

Combining with Jay Robinson, the 20-year-old spun in behind the Fulham backline and received a lofted pass from his teammate before advancing into the penalty area and dispatching a perfect finish across goal with his left foot.

It was 4-2 on 68 minutes when Fulham forward Martial Godo scored with a well-taken individual effort for his second of the game and, although Saints had to see off some dangerous looking attacks from the visitors late on, the win was truly rubber stamped with five minutes remaining.

Will Merry’s pass gave second half substitute Prince Ehibhatiomhan space to shoot in the box and he found the net with another smart finish to send Saints through to the last four.

Saints now face Crystal Palace away from home in the semi-finals, with details of that game still to be confirmed.

Saints: McNamara, Abu, Moore, Payne, Kayi Sanda, Bragg (c), Robinson, Akachukwu, Ballard, Sesay, Larios.

Subs not used: Abbotson, Dobson-Ventura, O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Merry, Ehibhatiomhan.

Goals: Kayi Sanda 23, Ballard 45+2, 60, 62, Ehibhtiomhan 85.

Yellow cards: Kayi Sanda, Moore, Payne, Ehibhatiomhan.

Fulham: Borto, Gofford, esenga, Amissah, De Fourgerolles, Dibley-Dias, Lanquedoc, King, Osmand, Ridgeon, Godo.

Subs not used: Underwood, Nsasi, Junior, Gordon, Works.

Goals: Godo 6, 68.

Yellow cards: De Fougerolles.