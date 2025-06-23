This week @ St Mary's: June 23rd

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES RELEASE

One of the big days in the football calendar arrives this Thursday when the Championship fixtures for the coming season are released.

This year, they will be published at midday BST and we’ll have the news for you across our channels then, so you can check out all the key dates and start planning your year.

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal and we’ll send the fixtures straight into your calendar.

PRE-SEASON TESTING BEGINS

The 2025/26 season is already creeping into sight, and our Men’s players will be starting preparations later this week, as pre-season testing gets under way.

As always, we’ll have coverage across our channels for you.

U21 EURO ROUND-UP

It’s been mixed fortunes for our representatives in the Under-21 European Championship over the past few days.

Mateus Fernandes helped Portugal top their group and qualify for the quarter-finals, but they were beaten on Saturday in the knockout stages 1-0 by a Netherlands team that had to play most of the game with ten players after an early sending off.

Elsewhere, Ronnie Edwards was an unused substitute for England in their quarter-final against Spain, but was able to celebrate victory as Lee Carsley’s team won 3-1 to book a semi-final against Netherlands on Wednesday.

SEASON TICKETS

The last remaining Men’s Season Tickets seats for the 2025/26 are back on sale for all supporters.

With limited availability across the stadium, fans will need to act fast to secure their seat. Prices start from £475 for Adults in the corner areas, just over £20 per match, and just £95 for under-14s in the Kids Zone, just over £4 per match.

Secure Your Seat

Season Ticket pricing can be found here:

Pricing Guide

EASTLEIGH TICKETS ON SALE

Tickets for our opening pre-season friendly, away to Eastleigh on Saturday 12th July, go on sale from Tuesday.

They’ll be available from 9.30am to 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders who attended one or more away matches across the 2024/25 season.

For full ticket information, click here.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 24:Open Mic Night (7.30pm-9.30pm BST)

