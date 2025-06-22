There were mixed fortunes for Southampton's two representatives at the UEFA Under-21 European Championship in the quarter-finals stage.

Midfielder Mateus Fernandes saw his tournament come to an end, as Portugal were beaten 1-0 by Netherlands.

Fernandes played the first 80 minutes of the game, before being substituted a few minutes prior to the decisive goal being scored, as Ernest Poku netted in the closing stages to send the Dutch through.

It was a particularly disappointing end for Portugal, who had qualified for the knockout rounds as winners of their group and who were facing a Netherlands team that had to manage the bulk of the match with ten players after Ruben van Bommell was sent off on 21 minutes. Soon after, Portugal also missed a chance to take the lead from the penalty spot when Geovany Quenda hit the post after Tiago Tomas had been fouled in the box.

The result means Netherlands will advance to face England in the semi-finals, after they beat Spain 3-1 in the second of Saturday night's quarter-final ties.

Saints defender Ronnie Edwards was again an unused substitute for Lee Carsley's team, who were sent through thanks to goals from James McAtee, Harvey Elliott and Elliot Anderson.

England and Netherlands will now meet on Wednesday for a place in the final.