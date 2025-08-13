Saints will travel to Norwich in round two of the Carabao Cup, with the tie taking place the week commencing 25th August.

With the draw regionalised until round three, Will Still's side will head to Norfolk to take on their Championship rivals, who beat Watford in round one.

Saints secured their spot in round two with a 1-0 win over League One Northampton on Tuesday night, with Mateus Fernandes's goal the difference.

Ticket information for the clash against the Canaries will follow in due course once a date and kick-off time has been confirmed.

