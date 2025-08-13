Soon at St Mary's: Stoke (H)

Whether you were with us at St Mary's or watching our win against Wrexham at home, the Championship late show returned for a new season and the atmosphere was electric. Tickets are still available for you to be in that number with us against Stoke City.

Saints take on Stoke City at St Mary's on Saturday 23rd August 2025 at 3pm for our second home game of the season. Prices start from just £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Matchdays at The Dell

Build up to kick-off alongside fellow Saints supporters with live football on TV, our matchday menu and plenty of drinks choices.

We recommend booking to guarantee your table if you’re looking for pre-match food. There is no longer set times available to book on a matchday, it’s open for you to book at whatever time you like ahead of kick-off. With just a £10 deposit per person that will come off your final bill, you’ll get an hour and a half to soak in the pre-match atmosphere and enjoy our matchday menu. Don't forget, Season Ticket holders can get 10% off.

Stoke Matchday Tour - Sold out!

Go behind the scenes of St Mary’s on a matchday. You will step into the changing rooms as they are being prepared, walk through the tunnel, and take in the stadium before spectators arrive.

New for 2025/26, as you go around on the tour, re-live some of the club’s history through the lens, including our best goals, the 1976 Cup Final and the 2024 Playoff Final. Matchday Tours for this fixture has sold out but keep an eye out for our next date announcement.

Memberships

With multiple matches currently available exclusively to Saints Members, become a Saint today to get instant access and priority picks of the best seats available as well as a number of other exciting benefits.

Level up your matchday with Hospitality

There is still limited availability across our lounges for Stoke. Whether you're looking for a relaxed matchday experience with friends and family, a premium setting to entertain clients, or a well-earned reward for your team – we have a hospitality package to suit every occasion. From the lively atmosphere of our sports bars to the refined elegance of our fine dining lounges, each space offers something unique, complete with fantastic food, outstanding service, and unbeatable pitch views.

