Ticket Information: Eastleigh v Southampton

Tuesday 24 June 2025 – 9:30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders who attended 1+ away matches across the 24/25 season.

Under-17 tickets must be bought with an accompanying adult (over-18).

Tickets are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Accessible tickets are at the age relevant price and include a free Personal assistant. This must be registered with SFC prior to the purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling the Ticket Office on 02381 780 780 or by visiting the Ticket Office at St Mary’s.

Tickets are sold subject to the Ticketing Terms & Conditions and the Club’s Ticketing Policy.

Tickets are non-transferable and must be purchased against the Supporter Number of the supporter attending the fixture.

Qualifying away match credits cannot be transferred between Supporter Numbers.