Published:
Ticket Information: Eastleigh v Southampton

Written by
SFC Media
Saints take on Eastleigh at Silverlake Stadium on Saturday 12th July at 3:00pm. We have received an allocation of 1,784. This will be a combination of seated and standing (Terrace).

Tickets will go on sale in the following order:

  • Tuesday 24 June 2025 – 9:30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders who attended 1+ away matches across the 24/25 season.

  • Wednesday 25 June 2025 – 9:30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders.

  • Thursday 26 June 2025 – 9:30am – General Sale.

Ticket Pricing:

  • Adult (21-64) £17.50

  • Concession (65+) & Student (17-20) £12.50

  • Junior (Under 16) £7.50

Under-17 tickets must be bought with an accompanying adult (over-18).

Tickets are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Accessible tickets are at the age relevant price and include a free Personal assistant. This must be registered with SFC prior to the purchase.

Other Information:

  • Tickets can be purchased online, by calling the Ticket Office on 02381 780 780 or by visiting the Ticket Office at St Mary’s.

  • Tickets are sold subject to the Ticketing Terms & Conditions and the Club’s Ticketing Policy.

  • Tickets are non-transferable and must be purchased against the Supporter Number of the supporter attending the fixture.

  • Qualifying away match credits cannot be transferred between Supporter Numbers.

  • Anyone found to be selling their tickets will have a block applied to their account, the length of which will be at the discretion of the club.

