25/26 Saints Members will be able to purchase tickets for the first two home fixtures from tomorrow (Tuesday 8th July) in their exclusive window.

Become a Saint today

Buying a Saints Membership today at the early bird discounted price of just £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors gets you an exclusive window to purchase tickets for our first home matches of the season against Wrexham and Stoke City.

The Member on-sale window for these matches starts at 9.30am tomorrow morning (Tuesday 8th July), and Members will have access to the best available seats in at St Mary's, plus all of the other exciting benefits a Membership brings this coming season.

Membership 2025/26

First two home fixtures

Southampton will start their season by facing Wrexham at St Mary's on Saturday 9th August at 12.30pm.

Wrexham tickets

Saints' second home fixture of the season will be against Stoke City on Saturday 23rd August at 3pm

Stoke City tickets

Already a Member? Come back tomorrow at 9.30am to purchase your tickets.

Being the first home games of the season, there is no guarantee these fixtures will go to general sale. If applicable, further sales windows will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Matchday Hospitality

St Mary's Hospitality is available for these two fixtures, but selling fast, with the 1885 and our Executive Boxes already sold out for Wrexham's visit.

Secure the best seats in the house now and experience them in style. Buy online via the links below, email our hospitality team at [email protected] or call them on 02380 727768.

Wrexham hospitality

Stoke City hospitality

Brighton friendly

Members also have access this morning to our home friendly against Brighton and Hove Albion, being played on Saturday 2nd August at 3.30pm. Be in that number for Will Still's first home match at St Mary's.

Brighton tickets