Portsmouth now on sale to eligible Saints Members

Tickets are now available to eligible members for the south coast derby as Portsmouth come to St Mary's on Sunday 14th September at 12pm.

Both clubs want to ensure the safety of all supporters attending this season's south coast derbies, with an enjoyable matchday experience for both sets of fans at both fixtures at the heart of decision making.



It has been confirmed that away supporters attending both matches this season will be required to travel on club-managed coaches, departing from a choice of agreed pick-up locations before being taken directly to the stadium. On Monday evening both clubs met with supporters to discuss the fixture and any concerns around the plan. More information on our visit to Fratton Park will be available later in the year.

The first window for supporters to purchase tickets for this match has begun. A reminder that the criteria to purchase tickets in this window will be all of the below:

You are a paid 2025/26 Saints Member

You have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC match between the 2020/21 season and 2024/25 seasons

You have already purchased one or more matches for the 2025/26 season

If you purchase one of the other matches today (30th July) to qualify, please bear in mind this could result in a delay of several minutes to be eligible to purchase the Portsmouth match.

Please note that any members who have not purchased any match tickets at any point during the previous five seasons will not be eligible to purchase Portsmouth match tickets.

Due to the limited number of tickets available for this match, it is not expected that there will be a window for Season Ticket holders to purchase additional tickets.

Should any tickets remain after this initial window, further details will be announced week commencing 4th August.

Southampton v Portsmouth