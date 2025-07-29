Members priority window open for three more home fixtures

Members can now benefit from their priority window to purchase tickets for three more home fixtures

Saints Members will be able to purchase the following three matches from 9.30am on Tuesday 29th July:

Middlesbrough

Saints face Middlesbrough at St Mary's on Saturday 27th September at 3pm.

Swansea City

Saints will take on Swansea City on Saturday 18th October at 3pm. (Subject to change)

Preston North End

Join us as we host Preston North End at St Mary's on Saturday 1st November at 3pm (Subject to change). Due to this being a Category C fixture, Adult Saints Members can benefit from £5 off their ticket, Junior Members can secure their seat for £5 and those with Membership Plus can choose to use their free ticket for this match (please note, this can only be used once).

Portsmouth Ticket Information

To assist more supporters in qualifying we've brought forward the ticket windows for these home matches after Portsmouth for 2025/26 Saints Members to purchase. The first window for supporters to purchase tickets for Portsmouth will begin at 9.30am on Wednesday 30th July. The criteria to purchase tickets in this first window will be all of the below:

You are a 2025/26 Saints Member

You have a previous purchase history, purchasing at least one competitive Southampton FC match between the 2020/21 season and 2024/25 seasons

You have already purchased one or more matches for the 2025/26 season

For more information head to our fixture page:

Southampton v Portsmouth

Can't wait that long to see Saints?

Tickets are still available for our friendly against Brighton on Saturday 2nd August at 3.30pm. Join us for Will Still's first game in charge at St Mary's and save £5 when purchasing your tickets in advance of the matchday.

