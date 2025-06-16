This week @ St Mary's: June 16th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

ROUND-UP

The deadline for existing Season Ticket holders to renew their seat has now passed, but the seat relocation window opens from 9.30am BST on Tuesday until 5pm BST on Wednesday. Season Tickets will then be back on sale to all supporters from 9.30am on Thursday.

2025/26 Season Tickets

Both Mateus Fernandes and Ronnie Edwards are on course to advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, as Portugal and England remain unbeaten with four points from their opening two group games.

Fernandes played the full 90 minutes of Portugal’s goalless draw with France, but sat out the 5-0 thumping of Poland that leaves them sitting pretty at the top of Group C.

Edwards is yet to feature for an England side who defeated Czechia 3-1 before being held to a 0-0 draw by Slovenia on Sunday evening.

On the domestic front, 20-year-old goalkeeper Adli Mohamed left Saints to join UAE Pro League outfit Al Nasr on a permanent deal, while Southampton FC Women have secured the services of Chloe Peplow for a further two years after the midfielder signed a new deal with the club.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week.

Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 17: Seat relocation window opens for Men's First Team Season Ticket holders (9.30am BST)

Wed 18: Seat relocation window closes (5pm BST); England vs Germany (UEFA European Under-21 Championship, kick-off 8pm BST)

Thu 19: 2025/26 Men’s First Team Season Tickets back on sale to all supporters (9.30am BST)

Fri 20: England vs India Test Match Series - 1st Test day one (11am BST); British & Irish Lions vs Argentina (8pm BST)

Sun 22: HSBC Championships Queen's Club tennis final (1.30pm BST)

Key information

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

