This week @ St Mary's: July 1st

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

FRONT-OF-SHIRT PARTNER

We're proud to announce P&O Cruises as our Official Front-of-Shirt partner, marking a significant new chapter in an already thriving partnership.

Following a successful year as our Official Sleeve Partner and the Title Partner of Saints Foundation, P&O Cruises will now take pride of place on the front of the Men’s First Team’s shirts. They will also feature on the retail range for both Adults and Kids shirts.

P&O Cruises will also remain on the Women’s First Team’s sleeve and continue as the Title Partner of Saints Foundation. This move further cements its commitment to the club, our fans, and the wider Southampton community.

PRE-SEASON TRAINING BEGINS

After reporting back at Staplewood for day one of pre-season last week, Saints’ players are currently being put through their paces in London ahead of the start of the summer friendlies, kicking off on Saturday 12th July at Eastleigh (3pm BST).

EDWARDS PART OF EUROS TRIUMPH

Saints defender Ronnie Edwards took home a winner’s medal from the UEFA European Under-21 Championship as England defended their title with a 3-2 victory over Germany after extra time in this year’s final.

Edwards, who has two Under-21 caps to his name, was an unused substitute throughout the competition, but still a valued squad member as Lee Carsley led the Young Lions to more glory.

SQUAD UPDATE

Last week saw terms agreed for the transfer of Paul Onuachu to Turkish club Trabzonspor, where the big striker excelled on loan in 2023/24.

Onuachu’s departure followed those of Kyle Walker-Peters and Joe Lumley upon the expiry of their contracts, while Adam Lallana announced his retirement from playing.

BACKROOM STAFF CHANGES

Will Still’s coaching staff was confirmed before the start of pre-season, with Paul Trollope announced as Assistant Manager, while Lallana joins Carl Martin as First Team Coach.

Spaniard Rubén Martínez is Saints’ new Goalkeeping Coach, having worked alongside Still at Stade Reims in France.

Former interim manager Simon Rusk has left the club along with Goalkeeping Coach Dean Thornton and First Team Tactics & Insights Analyst Ben Parker.

At Academy level, Andrew Surman has been promoted to the role of head coach for the club’s Under-18s team.

Surman, a Saints Academy graduate, will now be supported by new Under-18s assistant coach Callum Martin, the twin brother of Men’s First Team Coach Carl, who has joined the club this summer.

2025/26 FIXTURES ANNOUNCED

Saints’ schedule is now set following the release of the 2025/26 Championship fixtures, with the Will Still era set to get under way with a home game against newly-promoted Wrexham on the opening weekend (Saturday 9th August, 12.30pm BST).

Saints will meet Portsmouth at St Mary’s on Saturday 13th September and Fratton Park on Saturday 24th January, while the festive period sees trips to Oxford on Boxing Day and Birmingham on Monday 29th December before a New Year’s Day home clash with Millwall.

The regular season will draw to a close with a long trip to Preston on Saturday 2nd May.

Meanwhile, our Carabao Cup campaign kicks off with a visit to Northampton in the week commencing Monday 11th August in round one.

Add every Saints match to your calendar with the click of a button:

Sync fixtures

SEASON TICKETS

The last remaining Men’s Season Tickets seats for the 2025/26 are on sale for all supporters.

With limited availability across the stadium, fans will need to act fast to secure their seat. Prices start from £475 for Adults in the corner areas, just over £20 per match, and just £95 for under-14s in the Kids Zone, just over £4 per match.

Secure Your Seat

Season Ticket pricing can be found here:

Pricing Guide

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Wed 2: Reds vs British & Irish Lions (11am BST); England vs India Test Match Series - 2nd Test day one (11am BST); Monthly Quiz with special guest Matt Le Tissier (7pm BST)

Fri 4: Renewal window opens for Women's Team Season Ticket holders (9.30am BST)

Sat 5: Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions (11am BST); UEFA Women's EURO live screenings: Wales vs Netherlands (5pm BST), France vs England (8pm BST)

Sun 6: British Grand Prix live screening (3pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from around £20 per match for adults and £4 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing