Here are the key dates for 2025/26 Women’s Team Season Tickets, including information on the Fan's Forum, which will take place on Wednesday 9th July, 7:30pm.

Get ahead of the key dates as our Women's team prepares for an exciting season in the newly rebranded WSL2. With our league average attendance continuing to go from strength to strength and with the top two teams gaining automatic promotion plus the third-place team facing a play-off with the bottom WSL side, there is a lot more to play for this season than ever before.

Key Dates for Your Diary

Friday 4th July, 9:30am: Season Ticket renewal window opens

Saturday 5th July, 8pm: France v England screening at The Dell

Monday 7th July, 2:30pm: Season Ticket general sale begins

Wednesday 9th July, 5pm: England v Netherlands screening at The Dell, joined by Marieanne Spacey-Cale

Wednesday 9th July, 7:30pm: Women's Team Fan's Forum @ The Dell

Sunday 13th July, 8pm: England v Wales screening at The Dell

Friday 1st August, 5pm: Season Ticket renewal window closes

Whether you’re looking to renew or join us for the first time, there’s never been a better moment to get behind Southampton FC Women and be part of the next chapter.

The Fan's Forum panel will include Marieanne Spacey-Cale, Director of Women's Football, and Katie Atterbury, Venue Experience & Operations Manager.

Further details on how fans can attend the Fan's Forum will be communicated soon, and attendance will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. You can register your interest here.

Fan's Forum

Get the women's fixtures synced to your calendar as soon as they launch here.

Sync Fixtures