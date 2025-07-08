Newly appointed Women’s First Team Head Coach, Simon Parker, and Dean Gibson, Recruitment Manager (Girls & Women’s), will join Marieanne Spacey-Cale on the Women's Fans' Forum panel at The Dell.

Fans are encouraged to get down to watch England's clash with Netherlands in the UEFA Women's EUROs on Wednesday 9th July, 5pm KO, with the Fans' Forum for Southampton FC Women expected to follow shortly after.

There is still time to register your spot. Attendance will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. You can register your interest here and we'll be in touch to confirm your attendance.

Fans' Forum

Head to The Dell early and take advantage of our new Wing Wednesdays offer running all the way through to the end of July with wings for just 75p.