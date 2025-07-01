Updated Ticket Packages Revealed for A Night at the Darts 2
We are excited to unveil updated ticket details for A Night at the Darts 2, returning to the Northam Fan Zone on Thursday 17th July for another night of unforgettable entertainment.
We have two upgraded ticket tiers – Platinum and VIP – each offering unique access and added value for an electrifying night with the darts stars.
Platinum Experience:
Get right in the heart of the action with our exclusive Platinum package, designed for fans looking for an up-close experience like no other. This premium option includes:
Meet & Greet in the Players’ Practice Room = get behind the scenes access with the pros before they take to the stage.
Private Table in The Halo Lounge = enjoy luxury comfort and excellent views in one of our most prestigious suites.
Bucket of Beers and Wines = your table will be stocked up with refreshments to keep the good times flowing.
One Course Buffet Dinner = delicious food served as part of your premium experience.
9 Dart Challenge with Players = step up and test your skills against the pros.
Premium Private Table in the Northam Fan Zone = a fantastic spot to take in all the action and soak up the atmosphere.
Buy your tickets now for £225.
VIP Experience:
Looking for an exclusive evening with the added VIP treatment? With our VIP package, you can experience good food, entertainment, and a special meet & greet. Your evening includes:
Welcome Drink on Arrival = kick things off with a complementary drink as you arrive.
Players Meet & Greet in The Halo Lounge = meet the stars of the night in a stunning pitch-facing setting.
One Course Buffet Dinner = enjoy a tasty meal before the action begins.
Reserved Table Seating in the Northam Fan Zone = watch the darts in comfort with your own designated reserved seating.
Buy your tickets now for £90.
As well as our upgraded tickets, we have a limited number of general admission tickets left.
Buy your tickets now for £35.
