Updated Ticket Packages Revealed for A Night at the Darts 2

We are excited to unveil updated ticket details for A Night at the Darts 2, returning to the Northam Fan Zone on Thursday 17th July for another night of unforgettable entertainment.

We have two upgraded ticket tiers – Platinum and VIP – each offering unique access and added value for an electrifying night with the darts stars. 

Platinum Experience:

Get right in the heart of the action with our exclusive Platinum package, designed for fans looking for an up-close experience like no other. This premium option includes: 

  • Meet & Greet in the Players’ Practice Room = get behind the scenes access with the pros before they take to the stage.  

  • Private Table in The Halo Lounge = enjoy luxury comfort and excellent views in one of our most prestigious suites.  

  • Bucket of Beers and Wines = your table will be stocked up with refreshments to keep the good times flowing.  

  • One Course Buffet Dinner = delicious food served as part of your premium experience.  

  • 9 Dart Challenge with Players = step up and test your skills against the pros. 

  • Premium Private Table in the Northam Fan Zone = a fantastic spot to take in all the action and soak up the atmosphere. 

Buy your tickets now for £225. 

VIP Experience:

Looking for an exclusive evening with the added VIP treatment? With our VIP package, you can experience good food, entertainment, and a special meet & greet. Your evening includes: 

  • Welcome Drink on Arrival = kick things off with a complementary drink as you arrive. 

  • Players Meet & Greet in The Halo Lounge = meet the stars of the night in a stunning pitch-facing setting.  

  • One Course Buffet Dinner = enjoy a tasty meal before the action begins.  

  • Reserved Table Seating in the Northam Fan Zone = watch the darts in comfort with your own designated reserved seating.  

Buy your tickets now for £90. 

As well as our upgraded tickets, we have a limited number of general admission tickets left.  

Buy your tickets now for £35.

