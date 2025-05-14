Take Advantage of our Pitch Events This Summer

This summer, it is your chance to lace up your boots and step onto the pitch at St Mary's Stadium – whether you want to host your own match, take part in a thrilling tournament or show off from the penalty spot, there is still time to get involved.

From unforgettable team experiences to high-stake competitions, here are the three incredible ways to play where the pros play:

St Mary’s Penalty Shootout

The pressure, The crowd, The keeper on the line. Can you handle it?

On Sunday 15th June, take part in the ultimate penalty shootout competition that puts you in the spotlight from 12 yards. Open to everyone aged 18+, bring your a-game and enjoy a fun filled day out at St Mary’s Stadium.

The ultimate penalty shootout champion will take home a £2000 cash prize and two 2025/26 season tickets!

Book Now

Hire the Pitch

Running until 14th June, St Mary’s is opening its doors for private pitch hire – offering fans and teams the chance to enjoy the full professional football experience. With access to changing rooms, the players’ tunnel and dugouts, this is your opportunity to make your football dream a reality.

Choose from our four bespoke packages:

Diamond (12 hours)

Gold (6.5 hours)

Silver (3.5 hours)

Bronze (2 hours)

Find out more and enquire today to hire the St Mary’s Stadium pitch.

Enquire Now

5-a-side Tournament

Think you have what it takes to win on the big stage? On Sunday 8th June, gather your teammates and compete in our 5-a-side tournament – hosted right here at St Mary’s Stadium.

Open to adult teams only, spaces are limited so don’t miss your shot.

Enquire Now

From once-in-a-lifetime pitch hire to fast-paced tournaments and family-friendly challenges, this is your last chance to play on the St Mary’s pitch this summer.

Availability is limited - secure your place today and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Play where legends have played. Play at St Mary’s.