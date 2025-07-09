Searching for an exciting, unique venue for your next conference? We have what you’re looking for.

St Mary’s Stadium offers a prime location, flexibility, professionalism, a unique atmosphere, and competitive pricing. Our conference event spaces include small meeting rooms with pitch views and large conference suites with our Mick Channon Suite hosting up to 500 guests. View our spaces here.

When you book your conference at St Mary’s we offer a unique football experience with access to the players entrance, the tunnel and pitch-side photography*

Autumn is the time to book your next conference, as we have a fantastic offer for you! If you book your conference for September, October or November you will get Free Breakfast Rolls for your group.

To enquire about your next conference call our dedicated events team on 02380 718610 or follow the link below.

*Subject to date. Unavailable on Match Days.

