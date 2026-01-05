This week @ St Mary's: January 5th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

WOMEN SET FOR SOUTH COAST DERBY

Southampton FC Women take centre stage at St Mary’s this weekend as Saints go head to head with Portsmouth on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm GMT).

Simon Parker's side are aiming to make it 10 matches unbeaten against their rivals, with supporters encouraged to bring the numbers to St Mary's Stadium for the latest south coast showdown.

South coast derby tickets

More than 3,400 tickets have already been sold, with Saints aiming for their highest attendance of the season so far.

Matchday entertainment

MEN BEGIN FA CUP JOURNEY

Our Men’s First Team are in action on the same day, making the long trip north to Doncaster in the Emirates FA Cup third round (3pm GMT).

The game will be the first ever cup tie between the clubs, and Saints’ first visit to the Eco-Power Stadium since the 2011/12 Championship promotion-winning campaign.

Saints have been allocated 3,000 tickets, which are now on general sale.

Doncaster away tickets

GARNER APPOINTED ASSISTANT COACH

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Garner as Men’s First Team Assistant Coach.

The 45-year-old former Bristol Rovers, Swindon, Charlton and Colchester manager joins head coach Tonda Eckert’s newly formed backroom staff, alongside assistant coaches Jeremy Newton and Ben Reeves, goalkeeper coach Ryan Flood and analyst Albert Jones.

UNDER-21S RETURN TO ACTION

Our Under-21s return to action in Premier League 2 on Friday afternoon with a trip to Stoke (2pm GMT).

The young Saints last played way back on December 2nd, but will resume their season following a winter break.

Our Under-18s have another week to prepare for their next game, a visit to Birmingham on Saturday 17th January.

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm GMT)

Mon 5: Live Championship: Leicester vs West Brom (8pm GMT)

Tue 6: Live Premier League: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest (8pm GMT)

Wed 7: January Quiz Night (7pm GMT)

Thu 8: Live Premier League: Arsenal vs Liverpool (8pm GMT)

Fri 9: Live FA Cup third round: Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest (7.30pm GMT)

Sat 10: Matchday at St Mary's! Southampton FC Women vs Portsmouth (5.30pm GMT); Live FA Cup third round: Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace (12.15pm GMT), Tottenham vs Aston Villa (5.45pm GMT), Charlton vs Chelsea (8pm GMT)

Sun 11: Live FA Cup third round: Derby vs Leeds (midday GMT), Portsmouth vs Arsenal (2pm GMT), Man Utd vs Brighton (4.30pm GMT)

Mon 12: Live FA Cup third round: Liverpool vs Barnsley (7.45pm GMT)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

A limited number of Men's Half Season Tickets are now available. Don't miss a minute of the action across the second half of the season, beginning with the visit of Hull City to St Mary's in January, with prices starting from around £21 per match.

Half Season Tickets