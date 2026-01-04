Garner appointed Men’s First Team Assistant Coach

Southampton Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Garner as Men’s First Team Assistant Coach.

The 45-year-old arrives on the south coast with a wealth of experience, having started his coaching career at Crystal Palace in 2004.

Working his way up through the age groups at Selhurst Park, Garner was appointed first team coach in 2012, helping manager Ian Holloway win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Remaining in position for the next two seasons, the Kent-born coach helped the Eagles retain top-flight status before spells with West Bromwich Albion and Indian outfit ATK.

A move into senior management followed, with Garner appointed as Bristol Rovers head coach in 2019, with an 11-month spell at the Memorial Stadium followed by a successful move to Swindon Town in 2021.

Reaching the League Two play-offs and guiding the club to the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in a decade, he also spent time as manager at Charlton Athletic and head coach at Colchester United before most recently taking up the role as head coach of Right to Dream International Academy.

Garner joins head coach Tonda Eckert’s newly formed backroom staff, alongside assistant coaches Jeremy Newton and Ben Reeves, goalkeeper coach Ryan Flood and analyst Albert Jones.

