This week @ St Mary's: August 26th

Check out our latest weekly round-up as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

SAINTS SET FOR CARABAO CUP TEST

Saints will resume their Carabao Cup journey at Norwich in tonight’s second-round tie.

Will Still’s side booked their place in round two with a 1-0 win at Northampton a fortnight ago, with Mateus Fernandes scoring the only goal at Sixfields.

The game at Carrow Road, which is a 7.45pm BST kick-off, will be televised live on Sky Sports+.

Saints return to Championship action at Watford on Saturday in a 3pm BST kick-off. Both games, at Norwich and Watford, have already sold out to away fans.

INS AND OUTS

Monday was a busy day in the transfer market, starting with the signing of goalkeeper George Long from Norwich.

The 31-year-old arrives with more than 300 career appearances under his belt, mainly for Sheffield United, where he made his debut at 17, AFC Wimbledon, Hull and Millwall.

There were two outgoings, with Tyler Dibling completing a transfer to Everton and Joachim Kayi Sanda joining French club Red Star on loan.

Yukinari Sugawara also departed on Tuesday morning, as the Japanese international signed a season-long loan deal at Werder Bremen.

SAINTS’ UNBEATEN START ENDED BY STOKE

Our Men’s First Team suffered a first defeat of the campaign on Saturday, as early season pacesetters Stoke continued their perfect start with a 2-1 win at St Mary’s.

Jay Robinson hit the post twice in the first half, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis was denied by a stunning save before the visitors took the lead.

Stoke were later reduced to 10 men but still added a crucial second goal on the break before Harwood-Bellis pulled one back late on.

MIXED FORTUNES FOR ACADEMY SIDES

Our Under-21s and Under-18s were both involved in five-goal thrillers over the weekend.

The Under-21s were 3-2 victors over Sunderland at Staplewood on Friday night, with Jayden Moore, Nick Oyekunle and Romeo Akachukwu all on target in the second half.

A Harry Gathercole brace was not enough for the Under-18s, who were beaten 3-2 at Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Next up for the Under-21s is a trip to Ipswich on Friday night (7pm BST), while the Under-18s host West Brom in a midday BST kick-off at Staplewood.

WOMEN IN GOALLESS DRAW AT PALACE

Southampton FC Women played out a competitive goalless draw with Crystal Palace in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday.

Saints lined up against a strong Palace outfit, who were relegated from the Women's Super League last season, with a first appearance for new loan signing Ashanti Akpan, whilst Ruby-Rae Tucker also got her first pre-season start.

Jess Simpson did put the ball in the back of the net just before the hour mark, as she turned home a Mary Bashford cross, but the goal was ruled out for a supposed foul in the area.

Saints are in action at Snows Stadium on Sunday (2pm BST) in another pre-season friendly, taking on Tottenham. Tickets are on general sale, priced at £5 for Adults and £2 for Under-18s.

Buy tickets

UPDATE THE SAINTS APP FOR A REFRESHED LOOK

Your home of exclusive discounts and content, update or download the refreshed Saints App today.

The Saints App has been given a new look for the new season. Log in with your MySaints account details to take advantage of the full features across the app.

Download now

THE DELL

The Dell is our lively on-site venue where Saints history meets modern comforts, offering a welcoming spot for fans, friends, and families alike, seven days a week. Here's what's on this week:

Mon-Sun: Coffee and a pastry for £4.99 (all day, every day!)

Mon-Fri: Work from The Dell (8am-5pm BST)

Tue 26: Open Mic Night (7.30pm-9.30pm BST)

Wed 27: Live Carabao Cup: Grimsby vs Man Utd (8pm BST)

Fri 29: Live Championship: Leicester vs Birmingham (8pm BST)

Sat 30: Live Premier League: Chelsea vs Fulham (12.30pm BST), Leeds vs Newcastle (5.30pm BST)

Sun 31: Live Premier League: Brighton vs Man City (2pm BST), Nottingham Forest vs West Ham (2pm BST), Liverpool vs Arsenal (4.30pm BST), Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (7pm BST)

Mon 1: Transfer deadline day (7pm BST)

Don’t forget to sign up to our e-cal to ensure you don't miss out on any events at St Mary's.

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint