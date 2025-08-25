Dibling finalises Everton move

Southampton Football Club can confirm Tyler Dibling has completed a permanent transfer to Everton for an undisclosed fee that is comfortably the highest received by the club for an Academy graduate.

The 19-year-old joined Saints at the age of eight, rising through the ranks at Staplewood where he tasted title-winning success at Under-18 and Under-21 level in back-to-back seasons.

Signing his first professional contract in February 2023, he made his senior debut later that year, but it was following Saints’ return to the Premier League that the teenager really established himself as a first-team player.

He scored his first senior goal against Ipswich in September 2024 and made 33 top-flight appearances last season.

In total, Dibling played 44 times for Saints in all competitions, scoring four goals.

We wish Tyler all the best in his future career.