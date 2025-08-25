Attentions turn to the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, as Saints travel to Norwich City. Get set for the trip to Norfolk with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Norwich City vs Saints

Carabao Cup, second round

Carrow Road

Tuesday 26th August, 7.45pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Tom Nield

Assistants: Andrew Dallison, Jacob Graham

Fourth official: Alex Chilowicz

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Southampton manager Will Still will be pleased to see another competitive game coming so soon after the first defeat of the season at home to Stoke City on Saturday.

A shift in focus back to the Carabao Cup will also provide a chance to reset, with the opportunity for players on the fringes to prove their worth ahead of another Championship test at Watford on Saturday.

Saints have progressed to the fourth round at least in five of the last seven seasons; a consistent record they'll be hoping to continue at Carrow Road.

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will be in their home kit for the trip to Norfolk, wearing a red and white striped shirt with black shorts and white socks with a red trim.

TEAM NEWS

The major bit of team news following Saturday's defeat was the loss of Welington during the first half, who was forced off with an ankle injury.

Manager Still confirmed: “It’s not great. He’s twisted an ankle that he’s already had issues with in the past, so it’s not the best. There’s not much positive news.”

Another player who had to be substituted through injury was Adam Armstrong. Despite being withdrawn at half time, the manager stated his injury is not quite as severe as Welington's.

"Arma’s back seized up and he couldn’t move anymore, so we had to take him off. We’ll see how that goes over the next couple of days."

THE MANAGERS

Liam Manning: To follow.

Will Still: "We need to be more efficient and, like I said, Norwich are a good side. They'll have their moments in the game. We just need to be a bit business-like and get the job done.

"It's not a question of you have to drop everyone and change everything [post Stoke defeat]. There are opportunities to be taken, so whoever wants to be important and be in the team next week will have to take them."

ONES TO WATCH

Josh Sargent: Despite well reported interest in his services across the summer Josh Sargent remains a Norwich player, and the Canaries faithful will be glad he has with the start he's made to the new season.

A goal in each of the opening three Championship games, plus one in the first round of the Carabao Cup, puts the American international right at the top of the league's in-form charts.

Ryan Fraser: Operating at wing-back for the last two outings, Ryan Fraser has proven to be an effective outlet in an attacking sense for Still's Saints.

The Scotsman was unlucky not to register an assist for Flynn Downes during the second half of the Stoke defeat, with his crossing ability in particular a standout threat.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 133

Norwich wins: 41

Draws: 40

Saints wins: 52

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

January 2024: Norwich 1-1 Saints Championship (A Armstrong)

August 2023: Saints 4-4 Norwich Championship (Bednarek, A Armstrong 2, Adams)

February 2022: Saints 2-0 Norwich Premier League (Adams, Romeu)

November 2021: Norwich 2-1 Saints Premier League (Adams)

June 2020: Norwich 0-3 Saints Premier League (Ings, S Armstrong, Redmond)

KEEP UP TO DATE

