Published:
Men's Team

Still provides injury update on Saints duo

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Matchdays/20250823 Southampton vs Stoke City/MW_Southampton_Stoke_117_jqnper

Will Still admitted “there’s not much positive news” on the injury suffered to Welington against Stoke.

The Brazilian defender was forced off in the first half against the Potters, initially hobbling off the pitch before he was stretchered down the tunnel.

“It’s not great,” Still said. “He’s twisted an ankle that he’s already had issues with in the past, so it’s not the best. There’s not much positive news.”

Another enforced change for the manager was to withdraw Adam Armstrong at half time, replacing the striker with Damion Downs.

“Arma’s back seized up and he couldn’t move anymore, so we had to take him off. We’ll see how that goes over the next couple of days,” Still added, with a trip to Norwich next up for Saints in the Carabao Cup.

“We’ve got a game on Tuesday and we need to dust ourselves down and go again.”

Related

play

09:21

2025-26/Matchdays/20250823 Southampton vs Stoke City/Live/0D9A9881_j8NRt75z_20250823041637_gfpyvm

Extended Highlights: Saints 1-2 Stoke

Men's Team
Live Matchday Images/2025-26/20250823 Southampton vs Stoke City/106A9186_wEyyZ4nx_20250823033741_wsgj6b

Still laments lack of efficiency in both boxes

Men's Team