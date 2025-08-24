Still provides injury update on Saints duo

Will Still admitted “there’s not much positive news” on the injury suffered to Welington against Stoke.

The Brazilian defender was forced off in the first half against the Potters, initially hobbling off the pitch before he was stretchered down the tunnel.

“It’s not great,” Still said. “He’s twisted an ankle that he’s already had issues with in the past, so it’s not the best. There’s not much positive news.”

Another enforced change for the manager was to withdraw Adam Armstrong at half time, replacing the striker with Damion Downs.

“Arma’s back seized up and he couldn’t move anymore, so we had to take him off. We’ll see how that goes over the next couple of days,” Still added, with a trip to Norwich next up for Saints in the Carabao Cup.

“We’ve got a game on Tuesday and we need to dust ourselves down and go again.”