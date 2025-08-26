Published:
Men's Team

Sugawara joins Werder Bremen on loan

Written by
SFC Media
Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara has completed a season-long loan move to Werder Bremen.

The Japan international arrived at St Mary’s last summer and featured 32 times in all competitions in his debut campaign.

After making three further appearances this season, Sugawara is now set to begin a new chapter in his career with the German side, who finished eighth in the Bundesliga last term.

The club wishes Yuki all the best for the forthcoming campaign.

