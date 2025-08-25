Long arrives to boost goalkeeping unit

Experienced goalkeeper George Long has completed a season-long loan move from Norwich City, we are pleased to confirm.

Long, who has made more than 300 appearances in English football, brings a wealth of EFL experience and provides additional depth to the Men’s First Team goalkeeping group.

The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Canaries, previously coming through the youth ranks at Sheffield United where he made his senior debut at the age of 17 and played more than 100 first-team games.

Long spent time on loan from Bramall Lane with Oxford, Motherwell and AFC Wimbledon, before embarking on permanent moves to Hull, Millwall and Norwich.

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “George is a great guy who will fit in seamlessly with our goalkeeping group.

“He’s a player who brings tremendous experience and a level of professionalism that will be invaluable in setting standards throughout the squad.”

George Long said: “I’m really delighted to be here. It’s just a huge club, first and foremost, a club with ambition.

“Obviously being in the Premier League last year, I’m sure the ambition is to get back there as soon as possible. From what I’ve seen already, it’s a fantastic setup, an ambitious club and a huge fanbase.”