Back the Saints in style against Stoke City

After kicking off the season with two wins in the Championship and the Carabao Cup, our momentum is building. You can be part of the action in style when we take on Stoke City at St Mary’s on Saturday 23rd August 2025.

This is your best chance to enjoy Saints play from the best seats in the house. With improvements being made throughout our hospitality lounges, including our Knightwood Lounge, you can experience a matchday at St Mary's like never before.

Kick-off is at 3pm but our hospitality packages allows you early access to soak up the atmosphere with food & drink available.

Matchday packages include:

Premium padded seating with exceptional views

Inclusive food and drink (varies by lounge)

Access pre-match, half-time, and post-match

Appearances from club legends and ex-Saints

A warm, welcoming atmosphere throughout

Whether you’re looking to celebrate with friends, impress clients, or treat the family, our hospitality packages are there to make every moment memorable. Check out our availability here.

Stoke Hospitality