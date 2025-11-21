Hospitality Half Season Tickets available now at St Mary’s

Upgrade your matchday with Hospitality Half Season Tickets now available for the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.

Whether you're looking for a relaxed matchday experience with friends or family, a premium setting to entertain clients, or a well-earned reward for your team, a Half Season Hospitality package is the perfect way to make the most of the remaining 11 fixtures.

We have a range of lounges and private boxes available, with something to suit every matchday style and budget. From the relaxed, social hospitality in our Sports Bar from as little as £75 per match, to the intimate and premium 1885 lounge to our Knightwood Lounge with resident matchday DJ.

Every package includes great food, padded seating with fantastic pitch views and dedicated service from our hospitality team, with additional benefits depending on the lounge selected.

Find out more by getting in contact with us, or buying online today.

Contact us

Register your interest

Buy online