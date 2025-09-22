Published:
Hospitality

Knightwood Lounge limited offer for Middlesbrough

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Hospitality/Knightwood Lounge/SouthamptonFCHospitalityEventPhotography3-Iggy_Lime-22_w1p0iq

Enjoy matchday in style this Saturday as Southampton take on Middlesbrough (3pm KO), with an exclusive discount for our Knightwood Lounge.

For this fixture only, you can experience everything the Knightwood Lounge has to offer for just £180 per person (saving £72).

What’s Included in the Knightwood Lounge

  • Table snacks on arrival, plus a live cold cooking station and hot options served to your table

  • Pies pre-set at half-time and indulgent desserts and cheeseboards post-match

  • Inclusive drinks package featuring beers, wines, spirits, cocktails and champagne

  • DJ entertainment to keep the atmosphere buzzing before and after the game

  • Stunning pitch-view seating so you never miss a moment of the action

This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable matchday experience at a special price, whether you’re celebrating with friends, entertaining clients, or treating yourself.

Book your Knightwood Lounge package now for just £180pp

Buy Knightwood Lounge

Spaces are limited — secure your place today and make your weekend one to remember.

Related

2025-26/Hospitality/Knightwood Lounge/SouthamptonFCHospitalityEventPhotography3-Iggy_Lime-74_calcju

Back the Saints in style against Stoke City

Hospitality
2024-25/Hospitality/Knightwood/Iggy And Lime/SouthamptonFCHospitalityEventPhotography-Iggy_Lime-116_m7a7ka

Knightwood Lounge Hospitality set for improved offering this season

Hospitality