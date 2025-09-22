Knightwood Lounge limited offer for Middlesbrough
Enjoy matchday in style this Saturday as Southampton take on Middlesbrough (3pm KO), with an exclusive discount for our Knightwood Lounge.
For this fixture only, you can experience everything the Knightwood Lounge has to offer for just £180 per person (saving £72).
What’s Included in the Knightwood Lounge
Table snacks on arrival, plus a live cold cooking station and hot options served to your table
Pies pre-set at half-time and indulgent desserts and cheeseboards post-match
Inclusive drinks package featuring beers, wines, spirits, cocktails and champagne
DJ entertainment to keep the atmosphere buzzing before and after the game
Stunning pitch-view seating so you never miss a moment of the action
This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable matchday experience at a special price, whether you’re celebrating with friends, entertaining clients, or treating yourself.
Book your Knightwood Lounge package now for just £180pp
Buy Knightwood Lounge
Spaces are limited — secure your place today and make your weekend one to remember.