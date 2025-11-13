Hospitality available for Saints festive fixtures in December

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in style with premium hospitality at St Mary’s Stadium this December.

With three exciting home fixtures lined up, there’s no better way to enjoy festive football than from the best seats in the house.

Birmingham City: Saturday 6th December, 3pm KO

West Bromwich Albion: Tuesday 9th December, 7.45pm KO

Coventry City: Saturday 20th December, 12.30pm KO

Whether you’re planning a memorable night out with friends, a team celebration, or an opportunity to treat clients before the holidays, our hospitality lounges offer the perfect setting. Enjoy first-class dining, inclusive drinks, and unbeatable views of the action as the Saints look to end the year on a high.

Choose from our range of premium experiences, including the lively Knightwood Lounge, the elegant 1885 Lounge, or the exclusivity of a Private Executive Box, all designed to make your matchday unforgettable.

Spaces are limited across all December fixtures, so secure your place today and make the most of this festive season.

