OVG bring world-class food and drink to St Mary's

We're delighted to announce that Oak View Group (OVG), a global leader in venue development, management, and hospitality, has been appointed to deliver a world-class food and drink offering at St Mary's.

OVG will take on food and beverage operations at the stadium, and will work closely with the club to elevate the experience for supporters, providing new menu items, shorter wait times, better service and other benefits.

OVG will introduce a wide range of grab-and-go options at the concourses throughout the stadium, as well as premium offerings in hospitality suites, to deliver an outstanding matchday experience for all fans. In addition, all non-matchday conferences and events will also be catered by OVG.

This announcement marks the latest step in the expansion of OVG's hospitality offering to UK and European sports and entertainment venues. This includes at Co-op Live in Manchester - the largest indoor arena in the UK - and through a joint venture with City Football Group to deliver catering at the Etihad Stadium. OVG is also supporting other iconic British venues such as Wembley Stadium, Anfield Stadium and Murrayfield Stadium. Their delivery in the UK is emulating the success of their model in the U.S. where it provides high quality offerings at notable venues such as Chaifetz Arena, Citizens Banks Park and Cotton Bowl Stadium.

More detailed information on the elevated matchday experience for supporters will be announced in the run up to the new season.

Southampton Football Club Chief Revenue Officer, Greg Baker, said: "We’re delighted to be entering this new partnership with OVG, which represents a significant step forward in enhancing the food and beverage experience for our fans. This collaboration will elevate the quality of service and broaden the variety of food offerings to create an even more enjoyable experience at St Mary’s."

OVG Executive Vice President Venue and Operations, Mark Donnelly, said: "We’re delighted to be partnering with such a historic and respected club as Southampton FC. St Mary’s is an iconic venue, and we’re excited to bring OVG’s signature hospitality experience to its fans. From premium offerings to everyday matchday favourites, our goal is to deliver exceptional food and drink, week in, week out. This partnership represents another important step in the growth of our UK footprint and deepens our commitment to elevating the hospitality experience across football clubs nationwide."

OVG Senior Vice President of Hospitality Strategy, Michalis Fragkiadakis, said: "We're proud to be partnering with Southampton FC and excited to bring our innovative approach to hospitality, raising the bar for food and drink at one of the country’s leading football clubs. We are fans first and believe food and drink are central to the fan experience, and we’re committed to doing this at every level at St Mary’s."