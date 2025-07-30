New matchday food and beverage improvements

Following on from the news that Oak View Group (OVG) have taken on all food and beverage operations at St Mary’s, we’re delighted to announce improvements to the concourse areas, and the catering offering around the stadium ahead of the upcoming season.

From our friendly against Brighton onwards, supporters in the Northam and Itchen North stands will benefit from a completely overhauled concourse experience.

Three of the existing kiosks have been transformed, focusing on completely new food offerings:

Gabbiadini’s, named after our Italian goalscoring hero Manolo, will serve up pizza slices

Northam Grill will be serving all new burgers

SFC serves exactly what it says on the tin, Saints Fried Chicken

Supporters will now purchase items from digital order screens that have been installed next to each of these concessions before going to the kiosks to collect their orders. The option is now available to pre-order for half time too in just one transaction.

Our Official Beer Partner, Asahi, and more drinks options, will now be served at new bars, The Marching Inn and Off The Bar, in these concourses. These bars will also be where you’ll go to get your usual matchday favourites, including pies, sausage rolls, hot dogs, crisps and chocolate, with digital order screens installed too. Your new favourites will be the newly introduced chicken nuggets and garlic and cheese dough balls, with fries returning for the new season too.

Dancing Man Brewery are back for the new season too, serving up their local offerings in the Northam and Kingsland concourses.

10 new automated self-service Boxbars serving a range of alcoholic drinks have also been installed. Named Saints on Tap, they’re in both the Northam and Itchen North concourses to speed up wait times for those just looking for a pre-match or half time pint.

Meal deal combos will be available across these areas of the stadium, starting from just £12 for a pizza, chips and a soft drink.

The club will review the performance of these changes throughout the season, with a view to rolling them out to more areas of the stadium in the future.

Supporters attending matches in all other areas of the stadium will be able to purchase our improved food and beverage offerings, including pies, sausage rolls, hot dogs, fries, chicken nuggets and garlic and cheese dough balls. A pie and a pint of Asahi will cost just £11 across the whole stadium, with a sausage roll and a soft drink coming in at just £6.

Every area of the stadium will benefit from our upgraded drinks offering, with Asahi being joined by new addition Meantime Dial Lager and IPA, with Guinness, Official Cider Partner, Thatchers, other alcoholic drink options and 0% options available throughout.

Southampton Football Club Chief Revenue Officer, Greg Baker, said: “Our collaborative partnership with OVG has enabled us to elevate the quality of service and broaden the variety of food and beverage offerings across St Mary’s. These concourse improvements in the Northam and Itchen North show our commitment as a club to enhancing the matchday experience for our supporters.”