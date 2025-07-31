Wrexham (H) sold out

Tickets for our first home game of the season against Wrexham on Saturday 9th August at 12.30pm have now sold out.

St Mary's will be full for our opening fixture against the Red Dragons as we begin our 2025/26 EFL Championship season.

Level up your matchday

There is still limited availability across our lounges for this match. Enhance your matchday and experience with packages starting from £150 + VAT. Click the link below or call 02380 727 768 for more information.

Wrexham Hospitality

Ticket Exchange

Season Ticket holders can list their lists if they're unable to attend, in exchange for credit if their ticket is purchased.

List ticket

Supporters can purchase tickets listed if they're available.

Buy tickets

Missed out?

We have just launched another set of fixtures to our Saints Members in their exclusive purchase window. Don't miss out on upcoming fixtures with a Saints Membership:

Fixture Details

Become a Saint

Last chance to save on Brighton friendly

Saints fans have just a couple of days to save £5 on their ticket compared to purchasing on matchday for our final pre-season friendly against Brighton on Saturday 2nd August (3.30pm KO).

Brighton Tickets