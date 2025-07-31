Saints launch 2025/26 third kit

Southampton Football Club has launched its official third kit for the 2025/26 season. Created by PUMA, the third shirt completes the retro theme.

The shirt is inspired by the club’s away kit from the 2001/02 campaign, worn by Saints heroes James Beattie, Marian Pahars and Claus Lundekvam.

The iconic black and red shirt is paired with white shorts for the Men’s team and black shorts for the Women’s team, as well as black socks.

Past Made Present

As with the home and away shirts, the club has reinvented an iconic shirt from its past for its third shirt. The campaign celebrates today’s players within traditional early noughties environments, providing a nod to Saints’ history.

Similar to the home and away kit launches, alongside TURF this project brought together a full creative team including professional photographer Matt Gordon, AI artist Sam Finn, stylist Mollie French and lighting crew ANT Technical Services.

The campaign features a selection of Men’s and Women’s First Team players including Mateus Fernandes, Cameron Archer, Jack Stephens, Nathan Wood, James Bree, Will Smallbone, Yuki Sugawara, Welington, Milly Mott, Megan Collett, Tara Bourne and Aimee Palmer.

Bringing a modern twist, the shirts feature PUMA’s dry-CELL sweat-wicking technology designed to help keep those on the pitch and in the stands dry and comfortable, even on the tensest of matchdays. Ideal for both game day and everyday wear, all shirts are made from PUMA’s RE:FIBRE recycling technology and contain at least 95% recycled textile waste.

Fans will be able to purchase shirts in-store and online as well as via the club’s Click and Collect service.

This season, fans can also support Saints Foundation and the local community when getting kitted out. In store, select ‘yes’ to add a microdonation to any purchase with Pennies, or tick the box online.

