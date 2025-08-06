Exclusive Shirt Patch Available for Wrexham

We're giving fans the opportunity to get an exclusive print on their new 2025/26 shirt.

Looking to purchase a new shirt on your visit to St Mary's Stadium this Saturday? We have 300 limited-edition shirt patches to giveaway for our first Championship game of the 2025/26 campaign.

Get your hands on an exclusive print for our 2025/26 Home, Away and Third shirt, referencing the "Past Made Present" kit launch campaign. Each kit patch features the Puma cat logo with our iconic halo above the head. This patch can be printed anywhere on your shirt, we recommend either the back or the sleeve.

Pop into our club shop at St Mary's before we take on Wrexham and purchase a brand-new 2025/26 shirt to be eligible for this offer. We will print on the shirt for you the corresponding patch at no extra cost, just confirm with us that you would like a shirt patch at the till. Please be aware that this offer is limited to 100 per patch, we cannot guarantee these will stick around for long!

This offer is only available for customers who buy a 2025/26 Home, Away or Third shirt on Saturday 9th August.

We'll also have an additional number of patches available to those who have already bought a 2025/26 shirt. These will be available in-store from the 14th August. Don't miss out on these as we will have a limited number of each patch available and once they're gone, they're gone!

Win a shirt with an exclusive kit patch

We are also giving fans the chance to win a 2025/26 shirt with our limited-edition patch. Enter using the form below and choose what shirt you would like to win. Hurry, this competition ends at midnight on the 15th August.