Winter Sale now on

See in the New Year rocking Saints merch, or give yourself a late Christmas present at a discounted price.

Shop Now

Our new sale has landed in-store and online. Get up to 80% off Official Saints Merchandise, our highlights include...

20% off Selected Kit

Have you been waiting to purchase a shirt from this season? Our 2025/26 Away and Goalkeeper Kits are now 20% off, the cheapest they have been this season. All kits are available with our P&O Cruises sponsor, as worn by the Men's First Team, or our Women's First Team sponsor, Starling Bank.

Away Kit

Goalkeeper Kit

25% off Puma King and Training

Our Puma King range is on sale, featuring black and white tracksuit bottoms, jackets and t-shirts, the premium range has everything for a Saints fan looking to attend matchdays in style or relax in comfort at home.

Also on discount is our Training Wear, Matchday Range and Travel Wear, giving you a wide selection of comfortable Saints merchandise to choose from.

Puma King

Training

Travel

Matchday

Up to 80% off Clothing

From hoodies to t-shirts, our wide range of Saints clothing is perfect for the Saints fan looking to wear some subtle Saints gear in the new year.

Shop Now