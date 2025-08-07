Published:
Retail

Our 2025/26 Matchday Range is Available to Buy

Written by
SFC Media
MW_Southampton_Brighton_Friendly_029_ozkvbh

The latest retail drop has landed in-store, as worn by the Southampton FC Men and Women's teams before kick-off.

Available online and in-store, explore our brand-new clothing collection for the 2025/26 season.

Taking inspiration from our home, away and third shirts, the new Matchday Range features t-shirts and quarter zips. Get ready for the big game, or simply wear to lounge around the house, this new range is perfect for all Saints fans cheering on the team at St Mary's Stadium or watching from home.

Come into our store at St Mary's Stadium to see the full range in person. Our store opening times are available to view here or, shop online today using the link below.

Shop Now

Related

Kit_Patches_SL_V3_tlfokn

Exclusive Shirt Patch Available for Wrexham

Retail
SFC_2526_KitLaunch_Third_Rollout__2000_x_1076_obgtat

Saints launch 2025/26 third kit

Retail