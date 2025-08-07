Our 2025/26 Matchday Range is Available to Buy

The latest retail drop has landed in-store, as worn by the Southampton FC Men and Women's teams before kick-off.

Available online and in-store, explore our brand-new clothing collection for the 2025/26 season.

Taking inspiration from our home, away and third shirts, the new Matchday Range features t-shirts and quarter zips. Get ready for the big game, or simply wear to lounge around the house, this new range is perfect for all Saints fans cheering on the team at St Mary's Stadium or watching from home.

Come into our store at St Mary's Stadium to see the full range in person. Our store opening times are available to view here or, shop online today using the link below.

Shop Now