Trio earn PL2 Player of the Month nominations

After an impressive January for Southampton's Under-21s, Dom Ballard, Lewis Payne, and Cam Bragg have all been shortlisted for Premier League 2’s Player of the Month.

Saints were unbeaten in their three PL2 games across the month, with all three standout victories coming against teams above them in the table at the time.

The new year began with a 5-0 triumph against Fulham, in which Ballard scored a hat-trick before he notched another goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Newcastle.

Midfielder Cameron Bragg was an ever-present in January, picking up two assists with key involvements against Fulham and a statement 2-0 win over Chelsea.

There were two assists and two clean sheets for full-back Lewis Payne, who was influential at both ends of the pitch in the Newcastle and Chelsea victories.

The winner of the award is set to be announced on Friday 7th January, with the rest of the shortlist consising of Harry Evans (Derby), Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Donnell McNeilly (both Chelsea), Aaron Loupalo-Bi (Fulham), and Sam Mather (Manchester United).