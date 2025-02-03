O'Brien-Whitmarsh joins Accrington on loan as Awe recalled

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Under-21s midfielder Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh will join Accrington Stanley on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season.

This is the 19-year-old's first loan spell away from the club since his arrival from Cork City in January 2024.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has enjoyed a productive campaign so far, having made his first team debut against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup back in August.

The midfielder has captained the Under-21s on several occasions in the first half of the season and scored four goals in 11 Premier League 2 appearances.

Returning from the League Two side is centre-back Zach Awe, who had impressed on his first senior loan earlier this season, featuring 27 times and scoring once whilst attracting further interest from his performances. However, after suffering an injury in January, he has returned to Staplewood to carry out his rehabilitation.

The club would like to wish Joe well for the remainder of the season and looks forward to monitoring his progress, whilst wishing Zach all the best in his recovery.