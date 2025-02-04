FA Youth Cup Report: Saints 4-1 Derby

Southampton's Under-18s booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup with a 4-1 win over Derby County at St Mary’s Stadium.

Derby went ahead when Cruz Allen found the net after just 16 seconds, but Saints turned the game on its head and led at half time after goals from Sufianu Sillah Dibaga and Baylee Dipepa.

Dipepa doubled his tally for the evening when he finished calmly again on 65 minutes, and the win was wrapped up by substitute Harry Gathercole just five minutes later.

Calum McFarlane made just two changes to the side that beat Fleetwood in the previous round, as Sillah Dibaga was chosen from the start whilst Under-16s defender Broghan Sewell came into the side for his first start in the competition.

Baylee Dipepa in action. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

It was visitors the visitors who made an incredibly fast and they took the lead with just 16 seconds on the clock, when Allen swept home from just outside the box following an instant transition from kick-off.

After recovering from a shell-shocked opening, Saints almost hit back in the 12th minute; a lofted ball over the defence from Tommy Dobson-Ventura saw Dipepa race through on goal, but the Saints striker slid his eventual shot wide of the far post.

Having settled after the opening goal, Saints soon had their equaliser as good play down the left saw Sillah Dibaga played into the box, allowing the winger to slide the ball home calmly under advancing Derby goalkeeper Harley Price.

The hosts were now in a confident mood and more bright build up play saw two chances created for Jay Robinson and Nick Oyekunle, but both were denied by good blocks from Derby bodies.

Having played the best of the football overall in the first half, Saints' youngsters deservedly grabbed the lead on the stroke of half time.

After Robinson’s initial effort hit the post, Dipepa was on hand to finish from close range to complete the turnaround before the break.

Sufianu Sillah Dibaga celebrates Saints' equaliser.

A competitive start to the second half saw both sides looking for control, with the next goal potentially all-important for the momentum of the tie.

Saints had a big chance to extend their lead just after the hour mark when incisive passing saw Oyekunle played in on goal, but his powerful strike was well beaten away.

The third goal for the home side soon arrived though, as the increasing pressure paid off when another good move saw Aston Daley play Robinson in on the right, who cut the ball back unselfishly for Dipepa to calmly place home his second and Saints' third.

Just five minutes later, there was more breathing room as Saints made it 4-1; the influential Robinson this time released Sillah Dibaga who charged to the byline, and his cutback was turned home from close range by substitute Gathercole.

Late opportunities for Derby saw them unable to get back into the contest, as Saints comfortably managed the game.

The resounding scoreline ensured a safe progression to the quarter-finals for the second time in three years, where Saints will face the winners of either Watford or Tottenham Hotspur.

Saints: Moody, Okonola-Matthews, Dobson-Ventura (c), Fry, Sewell (Adjei-Afriyie 90+1), Sesay, Oyekunle, Daley, Dipepa (Gathercole 69), Robinson, Sillah Dibaga (Martin 90+1).

Unused subs: Abbotson, Bariami, Goremusandu, Vallance.

Yellow cards: Okonola-Matthews, Robinson, Fry.

Goals: Sillah Dibaga 23, Dipepa 45+2, 65, Gathercole 70.

Derby: Price, Gordon, Gill, Tola (Agustien 61), Banks (c) (Canoville 15), Osayande, Oguntolu (Green 71), Allen, Ebuka Agbawodikeizu (Richards 45), Eames, Osong (Mintus 71).

Unused subs: Hardy, Hodges.

Goals: Allen 1.

Yellow cards: EbukaAgbawodikeizu.