This week @ St Mary's: February 4th

Check out the first of our weekly round-ups as we offer you a comprehensive guide of everything that's going on inside Southampton Football Club...

TRANSFER WINDOW

The transfer window closed on Monday night, with our Men’s First Team announcing the signings of youngsters İzzet Furkan Malak and Victor Udoh from Göztepe and Royal Antwerp respectively. The pair arrived in addition to Welington and Albert Grønbæk, signed in January, who made their debuts in the win at Ipswich on Saturday.

Leaving the club on loan on deadline day were Gavin Bazunu (Standard Liège) and Sam Amo-Ameyaw (Strasbourg), with other loan departures during the window including Ben Brereton Díaz (Sheffield United) and Ronnie Edwards (QPR).

Southampton FC Women welcomed five new faces; Siobhan Wilson from Birmingham, Araya Dennis from Tottenham, Georgia Mullett from Aston Villa and Arsenal duo Vivienne Lia and Laila Harbert.

Leaving the club during the window were Kayla Rendell (Manchester United), Emma Thompson (Portsmouth, loan) and Alice Griffiths (Durham, loan), while Lucy Watson (Chelsea) and Freya Gregory (Aston Villa) were recalled from their loans by their parent clubs.

FIXTURES

TUE 4: Fleetwood vs Saints Under-21s, 7pm GMT (Premier League Cup)

Saints make the long journey north for their final group game knowing a draw will be enough to advance to the knockout stage as group winners. Hosts Fleetwood are bottom of the table with one win and four defeats to date.

TUE 4: Saints Under-18s vs Derby, 7pm GMT (FA Youth Cup fifth round)

Saints’ FA Youth Cup journey continues under the lights at St Mary’s with a place in the quarter-finals on the line against Derby. Both sides are going well in the league, with Saints sat in third in the Under-18 Premier League South and Derby occupying the same position in the northern division, below only the two Manchester clubs.

Tickets are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for under-18s.

FRI 7: Saints Under-21s vs Liverpool, 7pm GMT (Premier League 2)

The Under-21s return to league action on Friday night, hosting Liverpool at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium. Saints are currently two points clear of the Reds in seventh place in the 26-team league.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, £3 for over-65s and £1 for under-18s.

Sat 8: Men’s First Team vs Burnley, 3pm GMT (Emirates FA Cup fourth round)

Saints could book their place in the last 16 of the FA Cup with victory over Championship promotion chasers Burnley at St Mary’s. Saints defeated Swansea 3-0 in the last round, but the Clarets are flying high and have not conceded a goal in their last eight league matches.

Advance tickets start from £20 for adults and £5 for concessions, with a slight increase on matchday.

