Saints loan youngster Malak from Göztepe

Southampton Football Club is pleased to announce it has completed the signing of young midfielder İzzet Furkan Malak from Göztepe.

The 20-year-old Turkey youth international finalised a move to the south coast on deadline day from Saints’ fellow Sport Republic club, signing on a six-month loan, with the deal remaining subject to international clearance.

Malak has made 14 senior appearances for the Turkish side Göztepe and will now go into the Under-21s squad at St Mary’s to continue his development.

