Saints sign Sutura Kakay to join Under-21s

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Sutura Kakay, who joins the club's Academy on his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old midfielder arrives after his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, and will link up with the Under-21s on a deal that keeps him at the club until 2027.

Kakay rose through the ranks in recent seasons at Wednesday since he joined their youth set-up for his scholarship years, and enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 campaign before his move to the South Coast.

The youngster was a regular at Under-18s level and featured for the Under-21s, as well as gaining experience in first team training with the Yorkshire side.

"It's what I have worked hard for all my life to sign my first professional contract, I can't wait to get started." Kakay said, after his arrival.

"With the history of the club bringing a lot of young players through, I thought this was the perfect pathway for me to exceed in my career."

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added "Sutura is another positive addition to the Under-21s, adding quality and competition to our midfield pathway. He brings a different dynamic to the profile we already have, providing real athleticism and vision which he maximises particularly in transition.

"It was these qualities that are what attracted Mariela [Nisotaki] and her team to make him our first Under-21s acquisition of the summer, and we look forward to developing those further over the next two seasons."