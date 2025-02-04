Published:
Men's Team

Saints sign Antwerp forward Udoh

Written by
SFC Media
Southampton Football Club is pleased to confirm it has completed the transfer of attacker Victor Udoh from Royal Antwerp, subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old Nigerian forward has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and now arrives at St Mary’s to continue his development, initially joining the Under-21s squad.

Udoh has made 28 senior appearances for Belgian top-flight side Antwerp since joining them in 2023 from the Hypebuzz FC academy in Abuja.

He has also impressed for the youthful Royal Antwerp II side, scoring 12 times in 21 appearances last season.

Udoh will link up with his new club once his international clearance is approved.

