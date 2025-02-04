McFarlane on "massive occasion" in St Mary's FA Youth Cup tie

Southampton’s Under-18s will step out at St Mary's Stadium for the first time in almost two years as they return home for their FA Youth Cup fifth round clash.

In a competition that needs no introduction at Academy level, Saints will be hoping to book their place in the quarter-finals when they face Derby County on Tuesday 4th February under the lights.

It's been a positive campaign for Calum McFarlane's side so far, who sit third in the Under-18s Premier League and have reached the FA Youth Cup fifth round for the second time in three years.

Ahead of his first time leading out the side at St Mary's Stadium, Saints' Head Coach couldn't hide the opportunity in front of his squad.

"The FA Youth Cup is the biggest competition in Under-18s football, it is the best youth competition in the world, in my opinion." McFarlane said.

"When you look at the players that have won it, there is such a prestige to it that you naturally want to go as far as you possibly can.

"It always feels a bit different. The league games are brilliant and the level is really high, but in the Youth Cup, everyone puts out their best eligible Under-18s.

"There's pressure to it, one bad night and you're out, and you're playing at stadiums like tonight at St Mary's. It just has a different feel to it."

Two seasons ago, Saints reached the semi-final for just the second time in their history with an exciting age group that featured Tyler Dibling, Dom Ballard, and Cam Bragg at the heart of the side.

Saints reached the semi-finals two seasons ago. (Photo: Isabelle Field)

For the squad that McFarlane inherited on his arrival in August 2023, the prospect of emulating that run is one they are relishing - perhaps even more so after suffering penalty heartbreak in the third round last year.

"At the beginning of the year, the lads were really focused and driven. They wanted to do well in every single competition." McFarlane explained.

"We felt last year that even though we might not have got the results we wanted, performance-wise, we were as good as, if not better than, everyone we played.

"For the lads coming back in as second years, a little bit older, a little bit more experienced, I felt from day one of pre-season that they were ready to attack every single game.

"So the lads are really, really excited, and it's a great opportunity for them to show how good they are in front of a crowd, in front of the Southampton fans.

Following two successive away trips in the opening rounds of this year's competition, beating Swansea 2-0 and Fleetwood Town 3-0 on the road, Saints' youngsters have been rewarded with a home tie at St Mary's.

The competition also offers a welcome chance for supporters to see the latest group of future first team hopefuls - the likes of winger Jay Robinson, and summer arrival Baylee Dipepa up front, are two regulars at Under-21s level already.

Moses Sesay, who signed professional terms in January, and top scorer Nick Oyekunle, are just two of a handful of other players knocking on the door of the older age groups as the Academy continues to produce more success stories.

Jay Robinson has been a key figure in this season's competition. (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

"We're creating players that are capable to make the next step and I think it's been a really positive year in that aspect as well." added McFarlane.

"Bringing in lads [for the FA Youth Cup] who have been playing at Under-21s level adds a bit of quality to the group as well, it's been really good to have them around it, their attitude has been top drawer.

"For Jay [Robinson], he's getting to play with his mates again that he's played with since he was 14, 15, so there's just a really nice feel to it really. Some of the lads have been at the club since six years old and they've gone to first team games, or they've gone to watch academy teams play at St Mary's.

"Someone like Aston Bailey for example, is a massive Southampton fan. This is something that they would have dreamed of. Obviously they dream of making their debut for the first team at St Mary's, but for them right now this will feel just as big.

"It's a really massive occasion, and for the lads It's a great test to see how they handle that, how they deal with the pressure or when the crowd gets up so it's going to be a really good learning experience for them."

Tickets are still available for supporters to watch this evening's 7pm kick-off, from just £3 for Adults and a £1 for Under-18s.

