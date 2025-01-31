Southampton’s Under-18s will host Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday 4th February, 7pm, at St Mary's.

Following two successive away trips in the opening rounds of this year's competition, Saints' Under-18s have been rewarded with a home tie at St Mary's in the fifth round.

Derby County are the opponents as Calum McFarlane’s side aim for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

Tickets are available from just £3 for adults and a £1 for under-18s.

Buy Tickets

Pre-Match in The Dell

Make the most of the evening by building up to kick-off in The Dell.

With a wide variety of drinks on offer and a menu packed with local produce, The Dell is the perfect stop after work and up until kick-off.

Every Tuesday enjoy one of The Dell's many deals with a "Burger & Pint" costing just £18.85.

Offering more value to your evening, Season Ticket holders can also enjoy 10% off in The Dell.

The Dell Information