Three Premier League fixtures at St Mary's on-sale to Saints Members

Saints Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to Wolves, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in their exclusive sales window today.

First up is the visit of Wolves to St Mary's on Saturday 15th March, 3pm. This match is our dedicated Saints Foundation matchday. This year we are highlighting how the Saints Foundation's work in the Community raises the aspirations of people in the city.

Following that mid-week football returns with Crystal Palace the opponent on Wednesday 2nd April, 7.45pm.

Both of those fixtures are Category C games, which Saints Members can enjoy further benefits on. All Members will receive£5 off for these games, meaning adults are from just £20.

Junior Saints can also capitalise on their exclusive benefit by securing a ticket to our Wolves fixture for only £1.

The final on-sale fixture is against Unai Emery's Aston Villa side on Saturday 12th April, 3pm. This is a Category B fixture with adults tickets from £30 and junior tickets from £20.

St Mary's has sold-out for every Premier League fixture this season thanks to the fantastic Saints support.

